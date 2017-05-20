Donald Trump arrives Saudi Arabia on his first trip abroad

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania arrived in Saudi Arabia a few minutes ago and were both welcomed at the Royal Terminal by King Salman. It’s Donald Trump’s first trip abroad since he became president in January 2017. During his two-day visit, Trump is expected to announce a $100 billion-plus arms deal with Saudi …

