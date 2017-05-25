Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Donald Trump lectures Canada, other NATO members to up defence spending – Globalnews.ca

Posted on May 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Globalnews.ca

Donald Trump lectures Canada, other NATO members to up defence spending
Globalnews.ca
BRUSSELS – With long-standing European alliances facing new strain, U.S. President Donald Trump chastised NATO member nations for not paying their fair share to protect the long-standing pact and declined to explicitly endorse its mutual defence …
Manchester bombing: Trump says intelligence leaks 'deeply troubling'Vanguard
Trump slams leaks as UK stops sharing intelSky News Australia
Theresa May to tackle Donald Trump over Manchester bombing evidenceThe Guardian
BBC News –New York Times
all 289 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.