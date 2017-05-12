Done deal: Justice Sophia Akuffo will be next Chief Justice – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Done deal: Justice Sophia Akuffo will be next Chief Justice
Myjoyonline.com
JOY NEWS can confirm that President Akuffo Addo has now firmly settled on Justice Sophia Akuffo as Ghana's next Chief Justice following last night's cabinet meeting. After frank discussions with his cabinet last night at which other names such as …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!