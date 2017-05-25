Don’t Abandon Us or they will Finish Us, Shiite Muslims cry out to Southern Leaders

Leaders of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, otherwise known as Shiites, have cried out to Southern leaders not to abandon them as they create and strengthen alliances in agitating for a better deal for their people in the country. Speaking at the public presentation of the book, “The Vanity of ‘Change’ and the Audacity […]

