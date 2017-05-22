Don’t blame me for Arsenal missing top 4 spot, Wenger says

Arsene Wenger says his “professionalism or commitment” cannot be questioned but that uncertainty over his future contributed to Arsenal failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the first time Arsenal, who finished fifth, have failed to qualify for the competition for 20 years. Wenger, whose contract expires this summer and still has a chance of winning a silverware this season, says his future will be decided after the FA Cup final on Saturday.

