Don’t Buy Bitcoin! Says German Central Bank

The Bitcoin community is rejoicing due to the recent market activities, especially yesterday’s surge in cryptocurrency’s price which broke all the previous records. However, Germany’s Central Bank or at least few of its board members don’t seem to be enjoying the price rally. Carl-Ludwig Thiele, a Bundesbank board member recently warned people against investing in … Continue reading Don’t Buy Bitcoin! Says German Central Bank

The post Don’t Buy Bitcoin! Says German Central Bank appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

