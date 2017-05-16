Don’t compromise your faith in God – Anglican bishop

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Bishop of Asaba Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt Rev. Justus Mogekwu, has warned Christians all over the world against compromising their faith in God.

Speaking during the 2nd session of the 14th Synod service, held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Asaba, with the theme, Of whom the world was not worthy, Mogekwu charged Christians to increase their drive to win more souls for the kingdom of God through the preaching of the gospel.

According to him, Christians should convert more persons through “preaching of the undiluted word of God by using every opportunity at their disposal.

“Our vision is to faithfully and effectively carry out the divine mandate of winning the world for Christ and to make all men and women member of the heavenly kingdom.”

Urging Christians to faithfullly pursue a holistic ministry that will enable the Church to maintain God’s relevance, he said: “In a world that is strenuously pushing itself into Christlessness, Christians are affirming the ultimate salvation of mankind to make Christ the cornerstone of every facet of man’s existence.”

“As Christians, we should do our best to identify and collaborate with Christians in our locality and beyond, who suffer persecution for their faith in Christ Jesus. We owe them duty to bring them succor and relief in their afflictions.”

Earlier in a sermon, Bishop of the Akoko Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Gabriel Akinbiyi, who delivered the synod Bible Study sermon with the theme ‘of Whom The World Was Not Worthy’ told the people to fight a good fight of faith.

