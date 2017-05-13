Don’t dethrone Emir Sanusi, APC chieftain begs

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Timi Frank, has appealed to the Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the State House of Assembly to handle with care the allegations levelled against the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II. In a press statement made available to the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

