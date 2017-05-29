Don’t Just Sit And Drink Beer On May 30th For IPOB – Think!

As we set out to close shops and offices, disrupt movement by burning tires and then retiring to bars to drink beer, the fallen Biafran heroes told me to inform Ndigbo that such goalless acts are pure self-entertainment and not an honor to them. The Biafran heroes are feeling the pains of a second death…

The post Don’t Just Sit And Drink Beer On May 30th For IPOB – Think! appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

