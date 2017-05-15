Don’t lose hope in Nigeria, Adeboye urges Christians – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Don't lose hope in Nigeria, Adeboye urges Christians
The Punch
The General Overseer (Worldwide), Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in Jos on Sunday urged Christians not to lose hope in Nigeria but to believe that there is no problem impossible for God to solve. The cleric also urged Nigerians …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!