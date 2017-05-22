Pages Navigation Menu

Don’t muzzle traditional institutions – HURIWA tells El-Rufai

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

A PRO-DEMOCRACY and non-governmental organization, Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria, HURIWA, has condemned alleged plot by the Kaduna state governor Mallam Nassir ElRuffai to abolish some traditional institutions in the State. In a statement jointly endorsed by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, the group […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

