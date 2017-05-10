Don’t pass bill seeking amendment of NLNG Act, Okonedo begs Senate – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Don't pass bill seeking amendment of NLNG Act, Okonedo begs Senate
The management of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Ltd. on Wednesday appealed to the Senate not to amend the NLNG Act for the sake of the nation. Tony Okonedo, the Manager, Corporate Communications, NLNG, made the appeal at the press …
