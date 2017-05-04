Don’t provoke Kanu to talk, IPOB warns

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned that nobody should force its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to speak on certain things or address reporters on his bail conditions.

It said some statements by certain people and groups were provocative, and could force Kanu to speak out.

Speaking yesterday, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, warned that no one should take the bail conditions, stripping Kanu of some of his rights, especially his freedom of speech, for granted.

The statement said: “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and its leadership, condemn those unscrupulous individuals fabricating letters and stories with the name of our supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who came out of prison a few days ago.

“We warn those behind this calculated campaign of calumny, especially the APC propaganda machine and their affiliates, to stop this despicably act or face the wrath of IPOB.

“Those behind this latest show of shame know that our leader is unable to speak up against some of these fabrications, as he was barred from speaking to the media by Justice Binta Nyako, who imposed unconstitutionally draconian gagging order as part of his bail conditions.

“These people know that our leader cannot grant interviews for now, and it will be appalling for these immoral purveyors of iniquity to issue statements in Kanu’s name without proper consultation.

“Our supreme leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, cannot grant interviews to counter these fabricated letters and stories and so we ask them to stop forthwith because we will not watch while they attempt to tarnish our leader’s reputation.”

