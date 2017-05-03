Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don’t relocate to Israel – Timi Frank begs TB Joshua

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Timi Frank, has begged the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet TB Joshua against relocating his church to Israel. The APC stalwart in a statement on Wednesday noted that Joshua’s prayers were needed more now, considering the challenges facing the country. DAILY POST […]

Don’t relocate to Israel – Timi Frank begs TB Joshua

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.