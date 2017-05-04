Don’t Repeat Same Mistake That Led Us Into Biafran War – Sultan Of Sokoto Warns Nigerians

The Sultan of Sokoto , Alhaji Muhammadu Sa ’ ad Abubakar III , on Wednesday , cautioned Nigerians against making the mistakes that plunged Nigeria into 30 months civil war (Biafran War) .



Abubakar , who said that the country would not be able to survive another civil war , added that it was necessary for every Nigerian to work towards peaceful coexistence .

The monarch spoke while delivering his keynote address at the Traditional Rulers’ Day during the ongoing Rivers State Golden Jubilee celebration with the theme, “ Traditional Institution in Nigeria and the Challenge of Re-engineering Viable Local Economies . ”

He said , “Nigeria is just above 50 years and had fought a civil war . We must understand that Nigeria cannot survive another Civil War . Therefore , Nigerians should work against repeating such mistakes that led us to that Civil War. ”

Explaining that traditional institution had been in existence before Nigeria was created , Abubakar maintained that Nigerians had what it takes to bring the best out of the country.

He urged politicians not to see the traditional institution as a threat , but they should work with it ( traditional institution ) to develop the country .

“ The traditional institution was already here before Nigeria came into existence . When the colonial masters came , they saw a well organised traditional institution and that was why most parts of the country were ruled by them through the traditional rulers .

“ The traditional institution in Nigeria has what it takes to bring the best out of our communities and our country. The politicians should not see the traditional institution as a threat , rather they should work with us , ” he stressed .

The Sultan of Sokoto charged monarchs in Rivers State to be supportive of the state government ’ s policies for the growth of the state .

He hailed the state government ’ s commitment towards the completion of the modern traditional rulers ’ complex within six months

Earlier , the state Governor, Nyesom Wike , had pointed out that the state would use the opportunity provided by the Golden Jubilee celebration to deepen the unity of the people of the state .

Wike added that his administration had put measures in place to enhance the status of the state ’ s traditional rulers .

Also speaking, the Ooni of Ife , Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi , called on traditional rulers to always lead exemplary lifestyle worthy of emulation by their subjects .

Maintaining that monarchs have more roles to play in the development of the country than the government , Ooni noted that the traditional rulers knew most of the bad eggs in the society .

The Ooni , who was the chairman of the occasion , urged the political class to make use of the traditional institution and create jobs for the rural populace.

He commended Wike for recognising the traditional rulers in the state by bringing them together through the state ’ s golden jubilee.

Laying the foundation for the construction of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers complex , Abubakar prayed God to grant the governor the strength to continue to deliver development projects to the people of the state .

Wike , however , directed the contractor and the Special Adviser on Special Projects to ensure the completion of the project within six months.

