Don’t Sign 2017 Budget – Falana to Osinbajo

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana, has called on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to not sign the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law. PUNCH reports that Falana made this known at a colloquium organised by the Movement for Genuine Change in Ilorin to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of Kwara State. […]

