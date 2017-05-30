Pages Navigation Menu

Don’t torture suspects – AIG warns police officer

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo, Mr. Oshodi Agboola, has warned officers to stop torturing suspects in police custody. Agboola said this in Akure the Ondo state capital on Tuesday, stating that it was against human rights to torture suspects, no matter their offence. He gave the warning while addressing […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

