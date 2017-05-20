Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don’t vote for idependent candidates, Raila tells NASA supporters – The Star, Kenya

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Don't vote for idependent candidates, Raila tells NASA supporters
The Star, Kenya
NASA presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has asked his supporters to only vote for NASA-affiliated parties in the coming August 8th polls. Raila said the move will boost his presidency after the August polls when he collects 25 percent of elected

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.