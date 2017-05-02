Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

It’s all systems go for the Gauteng Department of Education’s online system – Randburg Sun

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Randburg Sun

It's all systems go for the Gauteng Department of Education's online system
Randburg Sun
JOBURG – The online application for next year's Grade 1 and Grade 8 children is officially launched with an improved login per second capacity. 13 mins ago. The Gauteng Department of Education says its online application is bigger and better this year.
#Admissions2018 off to a good startIndependent Online
Gauteng govt ready to deal with online school applicationsEyewitness News
Gauteng kicks off online learner registrationsITWeb
Rising Sun Lenasia –Citizen
all 23 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.