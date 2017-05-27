Dortmund beats Frankfurt to win German Cup at 4th attempt – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Sports


Dortmund beats Frankfurt to win German Cup at 4th attempt
BERLIN (AP) – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a cheeky penalty for Borussia Dortmund to win the German Cup final over Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in what could have been his last game for the club on Saturday. Aubameyang, the Bundesliga top scorer this …
