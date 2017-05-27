Dortmund beats Frankfurt to win German Cup at 4th attempt – Daily Mail
|
Irish Examiner
|
Dortmund beats Frankfurt to win German Cup at 4th attempt
Daily Mail
BERLIN (AP) – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a cheeky penalty for Borussia Dortmund to win the German Cup final over Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in what could have been his last game for the club on Saturday. Aubameyang, the Bundesliga top scorer this …
Borussia Dortmund Take 2017 DFB-Pokal Trophy in 2-1 Victory vs. Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund's Aubameyang sinks Eintracht Frankfurt to land cup
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!