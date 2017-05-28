Double registration saga: I did not endorse Omebije as Yahaya Bello’s replacement – Ex-Gov. Idris

Erstwhile governor of Kogi state, Ibrahim Idris, has denied endorsing a former Deputy Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Emmanuel Omebije, as Governor Yahaya Bello’s replacement following calls for his removal by top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. It could be recalled that the call for Bello’s resignation or […]

Double registration saga: I did not endorse Omebije as Yahaya Bello’s replacement – Ex-Gov. Idris

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

