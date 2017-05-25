Double taxation on feed raw materials affecting fish price — Association

The Catfish and Allied Fish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFAN) on Thursday said that double taxation on raw materials for fish feed production was affecting the overall market price of the commodity. The National President of CAFAN, Rotimi Oloye, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that there was need for the Federal…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Double taxation on feed raw materials affecting fish price — Association appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

