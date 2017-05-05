Download ”Ko Funny” By CDQ Featuring Davido
CDQ stays consistent with the releases as he debuts a new single just a few weeks after the release of “Say Baba (Remix)” featuring DJ Maphorisa.
Just a day to his birthday, the indigenous rapper has decided to let go of this spanking new number entitled “Ko Funny” featuring DMW boss Davido.
Listen Up!
The post Download ”Ko Funny” By CDQ Featuring Davido appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!