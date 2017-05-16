Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DOWNLOAD MUSIC: Kiss Daniel – Sofa

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

MyNaijaInfo.com

Kiss Daniel – Sofa Download. From the Stables of G-Worldwide Entertainment, pop star and multiple awards winner Kiss Daniel is here again with another banger titled ‘Sofa’. Download and Enjoy! In the song Sofa, Kiss Daniel shows off what an all-round artist he is by doing a reggae infused style blend with afrobeat percussion perfectly. Download, …

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post DOWNLOAD MUSIC: Kiss Daniel – Sofa appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.