DOWNLOAD MUSIC: Kiss Daniel – Sofa

MyNaijaInfo.com

Kiss Daniel – Sofa Download. From the Stables of G-Worldwide Entertainment, pop star and multiple awards winner Kiss Daniel is here again with another banger titled ‘Sofa’. Download and Enjoy! In the song Sofa, Kiss Daniel shows off what an all-round artist he is by doing a reggae infused style blend with afrobeat percussion perfectly. Download, …

The post DOWNLOAD MUSIC: Kiss Daniel – Sofa appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

