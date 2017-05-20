Download Music: Pella Iyke X G-Penzy – ‘For You’

MyNaijaInfo.com

Pella Iyke – For You. From the Stables of Oscar Whylle Entertainment, Awka-based Afro-pop Star, Bosah Pella Ikechukwu, Popularly known as Pella Iyke just dropped his first single in 2017 titled “For You” with Musical Maestro G-Penzy. After dropping “Sure Boy” that got fans fall head over heels for Pella, He has put together one of the …

The post Download Music: Pella Iyke X G-Penzy – ‘For You’ appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

