Download The Remix ”Las Vegas” – Yonda Ft. Burna Boy

Davido Music Worldwide Talented Rapper, Yonda surfaces with the remix to his trending single “Las Vegas” featuring Burna Boy. Gbagbe iyanapaja let’s go las vegas, shebi apple lo pa abacha…

Remember, Burna Boy still disturbs the streets with his new single “Rock Your body”, everybody loves fetching tunes.

Like Davido who happens to be the label boss, shines on the remix of 9ice’ buzzing single “Living things“. If you are yet to download “Living things Remix”. Then you are missing.

Cop it below!

DOWNLOAD: Yonda ft. Burna Boy – Las Vegas (Remix)

