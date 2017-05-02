Pages Navigation Menu

Download ”Tinga Ling” By Sido B Ft. Sound Sultan

Evergreen Sound Music’s  signee Sido B make massive move by featuring Naija Ninja boss Sound Sultan in his latest single “Tinga Ling” just as it promised, the label has also announced other projects with some A list artists which should come to reality before the year comes to an end just like we have seen this one already.

The song Tinga Ling was produced by fast rising singer and producer LXE

DOWNLOAD

