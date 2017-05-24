Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Download Video: Manchester United Beat Ajax 2-0 To Win Europa League May 24th 2017 Final

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United have beaten Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final at Friends Arena in Stockholm on May 24th, 2017.

It was the first time that Manchester United would win the trophy under coach Jose Mourinho.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The win comes with a qualification ticket for the UEFA Champions League in the group stages of next season’s champions league which means United will join Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.