Download Video: Manchester United Beat Ajax 2-0 To Win Europa League May 24th 2017 Final

Manchester United have beaten Ajax 2-0 in the Europa League final at Friends Arena in Stockholm on May 24th, 2017.

It was the first time that Manchester United would win the trophy under coach Jose Mourinho.

The win comes with a qualification ticket for the UEFA Champions League in the group stages of next season’s champions league which means United will join Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester

