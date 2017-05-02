Dozens of civilians killed in Central African Republic -HRW report

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday that Armed groups in Central African Republic (CAR) have killed at least 45 civilians in apparent reprisal strikes over the past three months. Violence pitted armed groups against one another in the central province of Ouaka, which is at the border of the mainly Muslim north and the […]

