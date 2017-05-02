Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dozens of civilians killed in Central African Republic -HRW report

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday that Armed groups in Central African Republic (CAR) have killed at least 45 civilians in apparent reprisal strikes over the past three months. Violence pitted armed groups against one another in the central province of Ouaka, which is at the border of the mainly Muslim north and the […]

The post Dozens of civilians killed in Central African Republic -HRW report appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.