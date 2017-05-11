DPO arrested over killing of fashion designer in Lagos

By Evelyn Usman

THE Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Ijeshatedo Division, Lagos, Mohammed Yakubu, has been arrested in connection with the killing of a fashion designer, last weekend.

Recall that Jamiu Ayoade, who had attended a friend’s birthday party at 49, Wosilat Daudu Street, Ijeshatedo, was reportedly shot at close range.

Vanguard gathered that during investigation, the DPO informed the Command that he only led his men to the area following information that cultists were on rampage.

He also denied that neither he nor his men fired any shot during their visit, describing claims that he shot the late Ayoade as a lie.

Owoseni visits family

Yakubu’s claim was partially admitted as true until the Command’s boss, Fatai Owoseni, visited the bereaved family’s home yesterday.

Vanguard was reliably informed that some of those who claimed to have witnessed the incident narrated how it occurred to Owoseni.

Residents also revealed that Sunday’s incident was not the first time the DPO would do such thing. They alleged that Ayoade was the third person that had been shot dead. It was further revealed that one of the bullets left at the scene was shown to the command’s boss.

Owoseni then directed that Yakubu, a Chief Superintendent of Police, be immediately apprehended .

At press time, he was being detained alongside policemen that accompanied him to the venue of the birthday party at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID.

Investigation team

Confirming his arrest, Owoseni revealed that three senior police officers— the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of SCIID, Area ‘C’ Commander and the Officer in-Charge of X-Squad— had been mandated to carry out discreet investigation on the matter.

He assured that the DPO would not be spared if found wanting.

According to Owoseni, “we have continued to send officers and undercover operatives to the area to get the true version. What we got from relatives and other people was different from the report we got from the DPO.

“The Inspector-General runs the Police Force in a manner that all actions should be in tandem with democratic principles and respect for human life.

“He does not condone any act of impunity. All those that are adorned with police uniform and get involved in impunity are not one of us.”

