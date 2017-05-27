DPR seals 12 filling stations for under-dispensing – Guardian (blog)



DPR seals 12 filling stations for under-dispensing
Guardian (blog)
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Kogi State yesterday wielded the big hammer as it sealed 12 filling stations for under-dispensing fuel to unsuspecting members of the public in the state capital, Lokoja. The NNPC filling station at phase …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
