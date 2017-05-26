Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DR Congo opposes international probe into deaths of UN investigators – FRANCE 24

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


FRANCE 24

DR Congo opposes international probe into deaths of UN investigators
FRANCE 24
Democratic Republic of Congo opposes an international investigation into the deaths of two U.N. investigators, the foreign minister said on Thursday, amid mounting criticism of the Congolese authorities' own probe. Congolese military prosecutors
DR Congo opposes UN probe into murder of 2 expertsAnadolu Agency
'Horrific' Increase in Worldwide Displacement, Shows New ReportThe Wire
Flight ministry sees uptick in aid requests as DRC violence continuesMission Network News

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.