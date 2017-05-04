Dr Sid, Iyanya, Kcee & More Party at The Grill at the Pent’s K.O Themed Party | See All the Photos On BN
“No work on Monday, Grill on Sunday” This was the motivational quote for the coolest rocks in Lagos. As you know Every Given Sunday”, they shut it down at COVA Lagos with The Grill At The Pent Party. The K.O themed party was definitely a party to remember as it was flooded with elites, socialites […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!