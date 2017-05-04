Drake debunks claims that Former Adult Film Star is Pregnant for Him
Canadian singer/rapper, Drake is in the news again for the wrong reasons. A former porn star who goes by the name, Sophie Brussax reportedly claims to be carrying Drake’s child. She allegedly told TMZ that she’s 3 and a half months gone and has text messages to prove that Drake in fact wanted her to […]
