Drake shatters Adele’s record of Most Awards Won

Drake broke the record for the most awards won in a single year with 13 total wins at Sunday’s 2017 Billboard Music Awards,

The “Hotline Bling” singer , beat Beyoncé, The Chainsmokers, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Twenty One Pilots, the Weeknd, last year’s winner, Adele, and former flame, Rihanna to take home the biggest prize at the show

“I got my whole family up here,” the 30-year-old rapper said while accepting the trophy with his Young Money Entertainment entourage in tow “Hold tight Adele, because when a new album drops, you’ll fall back to get the record back.”

Drake threw back shots and sent some love to Adele, who had previously held the Billboard record with 12 wins in 2012.

Elsewhere in his speech, Drake gave Wayne credit for his success, calling the rapper “the man that’s responsible for me being up here.”

The post Drake shatters Adele’s record of Most Awards Won appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

