Drama as Apostle Allegedly Impregnates His Brother’s Wife in Anambra State

Apostle Pius Chigbo of The Covenant Church of Synagogue Sabbath Church in Umuchu, Aguata local government in Anambra State is fighting the battle of his life as he attempts to clear his name over the allegation of adultery and sexual assault on his brother’s wife, Mrs Chinasa Okoronkwo, P.M Express revealed.

It was gathered that the man of God, Chigbo allegedly molested the mother of six and later conspired with other members of the family to banish her from her matrimonial home.

Revealing more details, it was gathered that Chigbo and four other family members were against Chinasa getting pregnant through her husband who allegedly has mental challenge which they believe could affect any baby from him.

She was later accused of sleeping with another man after she had gotten pregnant. It was gathered that after she delivered of the last baby, she was banished and told not to return to the family without the consent of her husband.

However, Chigbo had vehemently denied the allegation and claimed that the allegation was targeted to tarnish his image as a clergy.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the issue came to the open following the banishment of Chinasa from Umudim Kindred in Umuchu by the family of Chinasa’s husband, which Chigbo was part of.

The oppressed woman was said to have ran to a non-government organisation called Human Right and Road Safety Awareness Initiative to intervene.

She also wrote a petition to the Anambra State Commissioner of police to help restored her back to her helpless husband.

It was gathered that the police condemned the decision of the family to banish her but was unable to establish the accusation of sexual molestation against Chigbo.

Following the development, Chigbo has filed a suit at the Anambra State High Court seeking an apology from the Chairman of the right group, Gilbert Obinwa and to retract the petition written by the Solicitor of the group, one late Tagbo after Chinsa narrated what transpired between her and Chigbo.

But Obinwa declined and insisted that any Criminal matter was a matter of public interest and the group was right to have asked the police to investigate.

He explained that Chinasa came to their office and briefed the late Tagbo before the petition was written to the police.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that with the matter now in court, no date has been fixed for trial.