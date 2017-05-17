Drama as FUNAAB’s SSANU, NASU react to VC’s suspension

*He took FUNAAB 10 years back—SSANU

*His suspension is an illegality—NASU

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Some workers at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB, yesterday, staged a mild drama as they organised simultaneous rallies in favour of and against the suspension of the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Olusola Oyewole, by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

While the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, in FUNAAB held a valedictory service for Professor Oyewole’s exit, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities, NASU, held a solidarity rally for him.

While NASU members converged at the open space in front of the Senate Building to eulogise Oyewole and condemn his suspension, SSANU members organised what they called ‘celebration of the inglorious exit of Oyewole’ at another spot.

The Vice Chancellor was, in a letter dated May 5, signed by the Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr. Hussaini Adamu, suspended from office.

Oyewole, whose five year tenure expires next week, however, defied the letter of suspension and reported for work at his office on Monday.

At the SSANU secretariat, a musician was performing with members dancing, while free bean cakes (akara) and pap (ogi) were being served the audience.

SSANU/NASU react

Speaking at the event, Chairman of SSANU, FUNAAB chapter, Olurotimi Fasuwon, said: “The event was organised to coincide with the exit of Professor Oyewole as Vice Chancellor of our once glorious university and to give a dossier of the backwardness which he brought upon the university.”

He also claimed that the VC’s tenure had brought anguish and pain to the staff and also set the university back by more than 10 years.

However, the NASU-FUNAAB Chairman, Isiaq Odunjo, absolved Oyewole of any wrongdoing, adding that after critical study, examination and analysis of laws governing the university system in Nigeria, the union concluded that the suspension of Oyewole was “nothing but absolute illegality.”

Odunjo, who described the action of the Minister of Education as usurping the responsibility of the university’s Governing Council, pointed out that “the said letter is a manifestation of executive lawlessness and abuse of office on the part of the minister.”

Governing Council’s say

Meanwhile, the Registrar and Secretary to the Governing Council, Matthew Ayoola, has denied that the VC defied the minister’s order.

Ayoola said: “It has come to the knowledge of the university administration that some erroneous publications are being made by a group of mischievous people that the Vice Chancellor is defying the directive of the Ministry of Education. This is not correct.

“The truth is that the Vice Chancellor had, in line with the Federal Universities of Agriculture Act, written a letter of appeal to the Visitor of the university in respect of the purported suspension.

“Arising from the above, the Vice Chancellor is awaiting response from the Visitor on his appeal.

“It should be noted that once an appeal is made on matters of this nature, the status quo remains, until the appeal is considered.”

The post Drama as FUNAAB’s SSANU, NASU react to VC’s suspension appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

