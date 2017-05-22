Drama as Mob Allegedly Mercilessly Beat Man for Abusing President Buhari (Photos)

A man was allegedly beaten mercilessly in the North by an irate mob for allegedly abusing President Muhammadu Buhari. A Facebook user, Abdulmalik Muhammad who shared the story in wrote in Hausa wrote: "Ya zagi Baba Buhari". He didn't state which part of the northern state the incident happened. See more photo below:

