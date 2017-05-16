Drama as Phahlane, McBride come face-to-face in Parliament – Jacaranda FM
Drama as Phahlane, McBride come face-to-face in Parliament
Members of the Portfolio Committee on Police is probing reports of interference in the work of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) by some members of the South African Police Service (SAPS). Parliament ahead of SONA Photo: Faith …
Ipid recommends Phahlane's suspension, MPs hear
IPID recommends that Phahlane be suspended
