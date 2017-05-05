Drama as Polytechnic Student Abandons Baby Hours After Given Birth In Hospital (Photos)

A student of Crown Polytechnic, Odo Ado-Ekiti by name Ayodeji Oluwatosin has disappeared from a hospital leaving behind her newborn baby boy at the Tayo-Tayo Medical Clinic and Maternity Centre, a private hospital in Ilawe-Ekiti on Tuesday, 2nd of May, 2017.

Information provided by Gbadura Oluwasola revealed that the woman reportedly attempted to have the baby in her hostel because the man that impregnated her abdicated his responsibility, but she came to the hospital for a medical check when she discovered pains in her body.

According to the doctor in charge, she successfully gave birth to the baby and ran away some hours after the birth.

She used fake names and address to check into the hospital but, report proved that she is a student of Crown Polytechnic, Odo, Ado-Ekiti and a native of Ondo town, in Ondo State.

The lady’s whereabout is unknown and the baby boy is being taken good care of by the hospital. The case has been reported to police for a thorough investigation.