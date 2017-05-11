Drama as Seun Arinze’s daughter, Renny breaks his heart, calls him ” a liar”

Former president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Segun Arinze got more than he bargained for after wishing his daughter ‘happy birthday’ on social media. The elated Segun took to his Instagram page to send out a hearth-warming birthday tribute to his daughter, named Renny. However, instead of appreciating the message, the daughter slammed […]

Drama as Seun Arinze’s daughter, Renny breaks his heart, calls him ” a liar”

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

