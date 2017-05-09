DR Congo police surround opposition HQ in ‘tomb row’ – South African Broadcasting Corporation
DR Congo police surround opposition HQ in 'tomb row'
About 100 riot police surrounded the main opposition party HQ in the DR Congo capital Kinshasa on Tuesday, an AFP correspondent said, while a party spokesman claimed authorities wanted to stop them building a tomb for their late leader. A troop …
Kabila under pressure, names new government under power-sharing deal
Kabila names DR Congo's transitional government despite resistance
President Kabila names new DRC government despite agreement for elections
