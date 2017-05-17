Dremo names Davido’s ‘If’ Nigeria’s biggest song

By Rotimi Agbana

DMW rapper, Dremo, has named Davido’s latest single ‘If’, as the biggest song in Nigeria at the moment. The fast budding rapper boasted that because Davido’s song is currently the biggest in Nigeria, nothing can make him lose his fans; instead, he would grow bigger.

In a chat with E-Daily, Dremo dispelled suggestions that Davido was losing his fans that’s why he recently embarked on a tour of selected cities in Nigeria.

“Can Davido really lose his fans? I don’t think so. What’s the biggest song in Nigeria right now? Isn’t it Davido’s latest single If? So I don’t know where this is coming from, maybe from his haters, I really don’t know. But I believe Davido is only getting bigger; he’s doing big things. I would love to lose fans like David if he is truly losing his fans”, he said

Dremo’s comment is coming on the heel of Davido’s collaborating with Jamaican hot-shot Popcaan in the song ‘My story’.

The post Dremo names Davido’s ‘If’ Nigeria’s biggest song appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

