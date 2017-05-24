Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dress The Way You Want To Be Addressed – Anita Joseph Preaches with Photos

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood Actress Anita Joseph has turned a new leaf when it comes to her choice of outfits. The actress who released lovely photos ,all covered up said ”covered is the new sexy. She wrote   Often times..Iv heard this saying “DRESS HOW YOU WANT TO BE ADDRESSED”I TOTALLY AGREE” “come to think of it. Coverd …

The post Dress The Way You Want To Be Addressed – Anita Joseph Preaches with Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.