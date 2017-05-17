Driver in court over rape, impregnating neighbour’s daughter

A 42-year-old driver who allegedly raped and got his neighbour’s daughter pregnant was on Wednesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. The accused, Jimoh Adeola, a resident of 4, Omodara Avenue, Iju Ishaga area of Lagos, is facing a charge of sexual assault. The Prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

