Driver Runs Away With His Boss’s Acura car at Park View

A driver resumed work at Park View on the 16th of this month, but on the following day, he absconded with his boss’s brown Acura car, which made a booty of one hundred and fifty naira to be placed on his head.

Everyone is asked to be on the look out for the driver, Mr. Ben Ncha, as shared by Princess, who writes …

N150k bounty placed on driver who absconded with his boss’ car, a day after resuming work . . There will be a cash reward of N150,000 One hundred and fifty thousand naira on anyone who provides any information or comes in contact with this man whose picture is shown above. . . Please kindly contact the nearest police station or please call these numbers. The above shown man in question is Mr Ben Ncha from ogoja cross river state, who recently resumed as a driver in park view on the 16th of may, 2017. . . Mr Ben absconded with a Brown Acura ZDX, Plate Number: EKY 376 CA, on the 17th of may, 2017. All efforts to reach him as been futile. Please we would really appreciate your help in apprehending him. Please call 08120902897 ,08075413191 or contact your nearest police station.

