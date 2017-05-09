Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drug Agency apprehends woman who wrapped cocaine in her buttocks

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Drug enforcement agency has arrested an Arizona woman who tried to smuggle three pounds of heroin in her pants, according to officials . The 47-year-old Nogales, Arizona, resident tried to return to the U.S. from Mexico at a pedestrian border crossing Tuesday with the drugs, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. She attempted to …

The post Drug Agency apprehends woman who wrapped cocaine in her buttocks appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.