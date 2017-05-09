Drug Agency apprehends woman who wrapped cocaine in her buttocks

The Drug enforcement agency has arrested an Arizona woman who tried to smuggle three pounds of heroin in her pants, according to officials . The 47-year-old Nogales, Arizona, resident tried to return to the U.S. from Mexico at a pedestrian border crossing Tuesday with the drugs, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. She attempted to …

The post Drug Agency apprehends woman who wrapped cocaine in her buttocks appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

