Drug Agency arrests Nigerian arrested with 50 capsules of cocaine in Malta

A court in Malta has remanded a Nigerian drug dealer in prison custody until it decides on his sentence. Uchenna Onyema was arrested after Malta authorities discovered 50 capsules of cocaine in his St Paul’s Bay hotel room during a raid. According to Times of Malta, the capsules were discovered in circumstances indicating that they …

The post Drug Agency arrests Nigerian arrested with 50 capsules of cocaine in Malta appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

