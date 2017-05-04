Pages Navigation Menu

Drug Agency arrests Nigerian arrested with 50 capsules of cocaine in Malta

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A court in Malta has remanded a Nigerian drug dealer in prison custody until it decides on his sentence. Uchenna Onyema was arrested after Malta authorities discovered 50 capsules of cocaine in his St Paul’s Bay hotel room during a raid. According to Times of Malta, the capsules were discovered in circumstances indicating that they …

The post Drug Agency arrests Nigerian arrested with 50 capsules of cocaine in Malta appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

