Drug Overdose, Not Poison Killed Adeleke – Coroner Verdict

By JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The coroner Inquest setup by the Osun State government to investigate the cause of death of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke yesterday in its verdict said the first civilian governor of the state died of drug overdose and not poison.

The coroner, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, said all evidence and accounts of witnesses before him indicated that Adeleke died of drug overdose.

Ayilara upheld the autopsy reports carried out on the late Adeleke at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, LAUTECH, Osogbo and the toxicology report on the late Senator.

He said: “I have critically gone through all the evidences before me. From the totality of evidence, the possibility of poisoning of the deceased is not sustainable.

“I have not been able to trace any link to the poisoning by anybody. The autopsy report and also the toxicologist report are very specific to say there was no traces of poison or heavy metal in the blood of the deceased.”

Ayilara said the evidences of the pathologist, Dr. Femi Solaja, the toxicologist, and Police Forensic expert, DSP Benedict Agboh and Chief Medical Director of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, scientifically pointed to the fact that the death of the deceased was caused by aspiration of the gastric content which blocked his airwaves as a result of high level of alcohol, sedative, and analgesic which caused the vital senses centre in the brain to shut down resulting in death.

He said the nurse that treated the deceased before he died, Mr. Alfred Aderibigbe, tried to puncture the scientific evidence, by denying administering overdose on Adeleke while treating him for gout.

The coroner said Aderibigbe’s attempt failed because the evidence he gave in court and the police statement he made were contradictory, saying that the nurse was being economical with the truth. He then recommended Aderibigbe for prosecution as he closed the inquest.

The post Drug Overdose, Not Poison Killed Adeleke – Coroner Verdict appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

