Drug testers pay Anthony Joshua early morning surprise visit (Photos)

Twelve days after world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, claimed both the WBA and IBO belts in a thrilling encounter at Wembley, the 27-year-old received an early morning wake-up call from drug testers. In a video he posted, Joshua showed his encounter, captioning it: “Drug testers knocking early doors.” Joshua is asked two questions to which …

